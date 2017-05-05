Albany NYSP needs your help

The group is in need of finacial help (Source:WALB)

Organizers of a summer program, that gives kids a positive place to learn while they're out of school ,are asking for your help.

The Albany National Youth Sports Program is in need of financial assistance.

The program featuring academic and athletic activities takes place at Albany State University.

One of the first program participants, who now helps run it, said its impact is critical.

"We've been here 42 years, and I was the first kid in this program back in 1975," organizer Jesse Massey said. "So, there's a need for it. The more places you have for young people to go during the summer, the less problems with crime."

Organizer said they have a crowdfunding page where you can support them by making a donation.

