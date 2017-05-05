King, Andrews plan to team up in Texas

Colquitt County basketball held a basketball signing for two players who helped change the landscape for the Packers.

"Our program is better off now than it was when they got here," said head coach Andy Harden. "And their legacy is that."

On their way out of Moultrie, Tyrese King and Da'Nas Andrews received high Praise from Harden.

Andrews signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Paul Quinn College.

The NAIA school is located in Dallas, closer to the 2nd team all-region forward's home state of California.

He will be joined by his close friend and fellow California native King.

The two are both 4-year starters at Colquitt County, and have seen the team go from three straight losing records to tying the school record for wins in a season.

Without King's support, Andrews feels he wouldn't have even came back for their historical senior campaign.

"Sophomore year didn't go so well," said Andrews. "My junior year wasn't going well I actually wanted to quite. Tyrese, my brother and coach Harden came and talked to me and kept me on and things worked out."

King and Andrews have known each other since middle school and will continue their relationship through college.

"I never imagined making it this far," said Andrews. "And to have Da'Nas and I go together makes it even better."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10