Lady Rams making a splash; leading SIAC championships

Only one day remains in the SIAC track and field championships, and both the women and men are in position to claim the conference crown.

Through two days, the women's team sits in first place, while the men are second behind Benedict.

The majority of the field events are in the books, and the steeple chase was the last final ran Friday evening at Hugh Mills.

The defending champion Lady Rams secured 10 points in that race thanks to Chanelle Wong finishing 3rd and Aaliyah Howard placing 5th.

For Wong, this was her first time ever running the steeple chase, and the freshman shocked herself with where she placed.

"It was a lot better than I thought it would be," said Wong who also placed 2nd in the 10,000 meter run. "Because right now its really cold and the water pit is freezing, so i tried to make sure I could do hopefully top eight, but its even better that I got top 3. It sets us up perfectly."

Jamorris Hill finished 4th for the men who also had three in the top eight of the event.

Events pick back up tomorrow at 9 AM at Albany State's campus and 10 a.m. at Hugh Mills.

Here are the standings going into day 3:

Men:

1) Benedict 131

2) Albany State 93

3) Morehouse 42

4) Paine 15

5) Tuskegee 11

6) Central State 8

7) Claflin 5

8) Kentucky State 3

T9) Lane 2

T9) Fort Valley State 2

Women:

1) Albany State 105

2) Clark Atlanta 92.50

3) Benedict 80

4) Paine 38

T5) Claflin 19

T5) Miles 19

7) Kentucky State 16

8) Fort Valley State 12

9) Tuskegee 5

10) Central State 2.50

