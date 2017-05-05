Thanks to the folks who visited our Fitzgerald Going Mobile Community Tour

WALB News 10 would like to thank the city of Fitzgerald and all the nice people who came out today to greet us.



We had a great time in Fitzgerald Friday, broadcasting our Going Mobile Community Tour 5:30 newscast live from Main Street, right in front of the Grand Theater.

Dozens of our friends came out. Melissa, Yolanda , Jim and the entire crew had a great time getting to know so many of our viewers.

The weather was perfect, and the hospitality fantastic. The tour started what's going to be a big weekend in Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald Mayor Mark Massee said "And tomorrow one of the most exciting days in the community, our Great Day of Service. Where the community comes together, 400 or 20 people, to just do projects within the community. This year a concentration on our schools."



We had a great time in Fitzgerald, and we want to thank everyone for a really great Going Mobile Community Tour. Friday, May 12th, we will be taking our Tour to Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta. We hope you will come out and join us.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved