Friday night's GHSA baseball playoff scores and postponements

Friday night's baseball scores from area schools still alive in the GHSA state playoffs:

Class AAAAAAA:

Parkview 6, Colquitt co. 1; Parkview 4, Colquitt Co. 0

Parkview advances to quarterfinals.

Class AAAAAA:

Valdosta @ Alexander; DH on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Class AAAA:

Marist 5, Cairo 2; Marist 2, Cairo 2

Marist advances to quarterfinals.

Class AA:

Thomasville 10, Dade Co. 5; Thomasville 6, Dade Co. 3

Thomasville advances to quarterfinals

Berrien vs. Rockmart postponed to Saturday doubleheader at noon.

Class A-Public:

Trion @ Schley Co. postponed to Saturday doubleheader starting at noon.

Clinch Co. @ Gordon Lee postponed to Saturday doubleheader at noon.

Johnson Co. 7, Lanier Co. 5; Lanier Co. 7, Johnson Co. 4

Game 3 TBD

