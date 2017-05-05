Friday night's GHSA baseball playoff scores and postponements

Friday night's baseball scores from area schools still alive in the GHSA state playoffs:
Class AAAAAAA:
Parkview 6, Colquitt co. 1; Parkview 4, Colquitt Co. 0
Parkview advances to quarterfinals.
Class AAAAAA:
Valdosta @ Alexander; DH on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Class AAAA:
Marist 5, Cairo 2; Marist 2, Cairo 2
Marist advances to quarterfinals.
Class AA:
Thomasville 10, Dade Co. 5; Thomasville 6, Dade Co. 3
Thomasville advances to quarterfinals
Berrien vs. Rockmart postponed to Saturday doubleheader at noon.
Class A-Public:
Trion @ Schley Co. postponed to Saturday doubleheader starting at noon.
Clinch Co. @ Gordon Lee postponed to Saturday doubleheader at noon.
Johnson Co. 7, Lanier Co. 5; Lanier Co. 7, Johnson Co. 4
Game 3 TBD
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.