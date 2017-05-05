Victim identified in single vehicle wreck in Boston - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim identified in single vehicle wreck in Boston

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
And Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that killed one in Boston. (Source: Google Maps) The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that killed one in Boston. (Source: Google Maps)
BOSTON, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim in a single vehicle accident that happened in Boston Friday night.

According to GSP, Andrew James Magginnis, 35, tried to take a curve on Five Forks Road too fast.

Troopers said he lost control just north of Peach Orchard Lane around 5 p.m., hit a tree and then two more further down the road.

GSP said Magginnis died on impact.

