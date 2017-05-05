Victim identified in single vehicle wreck in Boston

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that killed one in Boston. (Source: Google Maps)

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim in a single vehicle accident that happened in Boston Friday night.

According to GSP, Andrew James Magginnis, 35, tried to take a curve on Five Forks Road too fast.

Troopers said he lost control just north of Peach Orchard Lane around 5 p.m., hit a tree and then two more further down the road.

GSP said Magginnis died on impact.

