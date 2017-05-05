Single vehicle accident kills one in Boston, GA

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that killed one in Boston. (Source: Google Maps)

It happened on Five Forks Road just north of Peach Orchard Lane around 5 p.m. Friday.

GSP dispatch confirmed that the driver hit a tree, and downed power lines.

Troopers are still on the scene investigating what happened.

Details are limited at this time, but WALB will update this story once more information becomes available.

