Companies leaving Albany, commissioner calls for action

With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action.

Gander Mountain put a 'going-out-of-business' sign outside its store Thursday.

The East Albany Harvey's location is set to close soon.

And Albany State University's enrollment numbers have dropped significantly.

BJ Fletcher said it's time to face reality.

She said leaders must stop merely talking about making changes to Albany.

Action needs to be taken.

"We are fantastic at pointing fingers," said Fletcher. "But I'm just asking the citizens to look and see everybody that calls themselves a leader. Are we doing what we can do to better this community?"

Fletcher went on to say the city of Albany must look like a winning place in order to attract real businesses to the area.

