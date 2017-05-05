Chainsaw volunteers continue work in Dougherty Co.

Tom Gieryic is one of the many volunteers. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of dangerous trees are still down or hanging throughout Dougherty County from January's storms.

Volunteers have been working tirelessly since day one.

They said they aren't running out of steam, but they are running out of money to pay for equipment.

It's been the same routine since January second; chaps snapped, gloves on then get the chain saws revved up.

"I mean it's a lot of hard work," said volunteer Tom Gieryic. "Them boys go home very tired every evening."

Gieryic is one of the many volunteers who have put countless hours into helping Dougherty County recover.

Four months later, Gieryic said volunteers have put a dent in cleanup, but there's still a long way to go.

"We've got just under 200 sites on our list and that's the ones that are reported," said Gieryic.

No longer are crews cutting and dragging fallen trees to the streets. Now, they are working on bigger projects.

"Most of what we are doing now is aesthetics," explained Gieryic. "Trees that are topped off that are going to rot and eventually fall on a house. And the other thing is what we call widow makers. The branches that are jammed up in the tree and any good high wind might knock this branch down on a little kid."

With the tougher jobs, comes bigger and more expensive equipment.

Machine rentals cash out to close to $10,000 a month. That doesn't take into consideration the costs of fuel for the chainsaws, ropes and safety equipment, which add a couple hundred dollars.

Volunteers are still making and selling crosses to raise funds.

They've also made more t-shirts and are raffling off a brand new, six hundred dollar, chainsaw to help keep up funding.

As of right now, the crews have exactly enough money to pay for two pieces of equipment for one more month.

After that, all of the expenses will have been exhausted.

With only a handful of volunteers left and hundreds of yards, volunteers estimate it will take another four months to clean everything.

