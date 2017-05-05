FBI arrests Albany bank robbery suspect

A man has been arrested by the FBI in Florida for eight counts of robbery.

Police say Avery Williams, 36, was arrested Friday by the FBI and confessed to the September 2016 robbery of People's Bank.

The FBI sent out surveillance photos of Williams, stating he could have been responsible for bank robberies in Dothan, Alabama and Albany in a three week period.

