ExPand students to graduate from ASU before high school

Four Albany High School students will get their associates from ASU before their high school graduation. (Source: WALB)

On Saturday students at Albany State University will cross the stage and get their diplomas. But some of them have yet to graduate high school.

Four seniors at Albany High will get their associates degrees Saturday thanks to the 'Move on When Ready' and the 'ExPand' programs.

Another, who graduated from Albany High just last year will get her bachelor's degree.

The expand program is run by Dr. Lilliam Rambeau.

She sets up meetings with students to help with study habits and tutoring.

She helps students get on the right track to not just graduate with college credits, but also with a college degree.

"'Move on When Ready' is a goal, but the ExPand program makes sure they make the goal and makes sure they complete the process of obtaining the degree," said Rambeau.

"I think it's a great opportunity," said Keirston Williams, a student who will graduate from ASU with her bachelor's degree after just one year out of high school. "It was free, and everyone should take advantage of it."

The program was started several years ago.

Since its launch, students have went on to get their Bachelor's and Master's degrees very quickly, saving them time and money.

If you would like to learn more, you can contact Rambeau at 229-499-2585 or by emailing her at expandprogram@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10