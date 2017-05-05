Thomasville to host comprehensive plan workshops

The city of Thomasville wants to hear from YOU.

"It's literally the 20 year vision for the city," said Brian Hermann, City Planner.

Over the next week Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings to voice their opinions on future projects within the city.

This is part of the city's long term comprehensive plan.

"Everybody has an opinion after the fact so this is a good time to get in ahead of time and have their voice be heard," said Katie Chastain, citizen.

The workshops are going to focus on four areas within the city.

The Carroll Hill/Dewey City area, South Martin Luther King Drive, Clay and Dawson streets area, and Paradise Park area.

"They are targeting areas that are traditionally left of the agenda but are some of our really strong neighborhoods," said Chastain.

The Plan is meant to be a guiding document for improvements, projects, public policy.

City leaders want to ensure that Thomasville is the city its residents want it to be.

"This is like the holy grail of documents as far as planning. We want to have a document to turn back to and say this is what the vision was for the city at the time," said Hermann.

Everything from land use, housing, roads, parks, and transportation will be discussed.

Just recently Stephan Thompson, a resident in the Thomasville community, helped with the Weston Park improvements.

He said being proactive during the workshops really pays off for the community.

"It was very informative for me to have an opportunity to help redevelop my community," said Thompson.

The City will host a kick off presentation on Tuesday, May 9th at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers as well as a series of Open Houses from May 9 to 12, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

They will hold the workshops in different areas throughout the city in hopes to attract as many people as possible.

