Harper Elementary students attend career fair

Elementary students in Thomasville got a break from the classroom Friday to learn about careers in their community.

Harper Elementary held it's annual career fair Friday morning.

Police officers, city firefighters, Publix employees, and flowers foods company were among some of the booths there at the event.

School staff said it's the second year the event has been held and students are always excited to attend.

"That was our key aspect, we want to pretty much focus and highlight our local businesses to let them know you don't have to travel away to have a great career there are careers here in the city of Thomasville," said Unetkia Sales, Counselor.

The students we're divided up into groups and spent time at each table learning.

