Students get ready for Thomas University commencement ceremony

Students are getting ready to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas at Thomas University.

The school held a rehearsal Friday morning.

After the rehearsal, the soon to be alumni attended a picnic held by the Alumni Association.

We spoke to some students who said they are excited for the next steps in their life.

"The transition from Africa to the united states was challenging but i put my head in the game, I'm so thankful I'm here today," said Raymond Appiah, Student.

"I am super excited, can not wait, don't know if I will be able to sleep tonight because I'm so excited," said Joi Whitaker, Student.

The Commencement ceremony is set for Saturday on the Forbes Campus in front of the Balfour Chapel.

It starts at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10