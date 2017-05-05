Doerun Mayday festival begins Friday

If you need something to do this weekend you can head over to Doerun!

Folks were setting up all day Friday for the Mayday festival that will kick off Friday night.

This year they will have zip lining, bounce houses, and a barbeque competition.

Event organizers said the event always attracts a big crowd.

"We put on an event for the community to enjoy good food, the weather, and entertainment. All the proceeds from the event we put back into the community," said Brandon Sampson, President of Booster Club.

There will be live music and events Friday until midnight.

Saturday, the festivities will kick off with the annual May Day Parade at 10am.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10