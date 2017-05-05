Going Mobile: Fitzgerald - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Going Mobile: Fitzgerald

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

WALB is broadcasting LIVE from Fitzgerald today at 5:30!

We hope you can come by and visit us across the street from the Grand Theater!

CLICK HERE for our on-line stories on this great South Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly