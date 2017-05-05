Going Mobile: Fitzgerald

WALB is broadcasting LIVE from Fitzgerald today at 5:30!
We hope you can come by and visit us across the street from the Grand Theater!
CLICK HERE for our on-line stories on this great South Georgia.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.