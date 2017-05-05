Youth mountain bike team now in south Georgia

Head coach, Josh Fix, wants every student to know they are welcome on the team. (Source: WALB)

The new mountain bike team will meet at Chehaw beginning this summer. (Source: WALB)

If your student is looking for a way to stay active this summer, there is a new mountain bike team they can join.

The Chehaw Development Youth Mountain Bike Team is now a part of the Georgia High School Cycling League.

Any student in the 6th through 12th grade is encouraged to join.

Practice will start in July, but those interested can attend a meeting this Sunday afternoon to learn more about the upcoming season.

Students interested in joining the team are encouraged to bring their mountain bike with 26" wheels or larger.

For those that do not a have bike, need-based bikes will be provided to any student wanting to learn more about mountain biking.

The team will compete in races across the state beginning in September, but organizers want to stress that competition is not the primary focus of the new mountain biking team.

"Chehaw Devo is youth development, this is for anybody. If you are interested in being out side and riding your bicycle, or just being around kids your age. We want you to come out and join and see what it's about. This isn't tryouts. If you want to be on the team you can be on the team," said Chehaw Devo Head Coach Josh Fix.

To find out more on the new mountain bike club, you can like their Facebook page or email Josh Fix.

