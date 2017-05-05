Global Fitzgerald business helps malnourished children

A Fitzgerald business is saving the lives of malnourished children around the world. (Source: WALB)

A Fitzgerald business is saving the lives of malnourished children around the world.

The effects that the therapeutic food produced by MANA Nutrition can have on starving children are profound.

The company based in Fitzgerald helps children around the globe. It has a large footprint in sub-Saharan Africa. Their six week nutrition program features peanuts.

"I was here before the building was fully up. The walls weren't even up or anything like that. So, to sit here and watch it come from literally a field and into what its grown to now. Its been really nice," said Taylor Bryant, Excellence and Innovation Manager.

Employees say the company has grown tremendously since it began production in 2011.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10