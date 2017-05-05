Ben Hill students get up close look at potential career paths

The fire department demonstrated how some of their equipment worked (Source: WALB)

Students at Ben Hill Primary school got an up-close look at potential career paths they could take in the future.

Hundreds of students talked with police officers, farmers, firemen and even our very own First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton.

The students viewed presentations, saw how the equipment worked and asked questions to the professionals.

Most of the students enjoyed the hands-on experience they had outside of the classroom.

"Career day was fun, but my favorite part was seeing how the weather truck had all the cool electronics in it," Molli, a second-grade student at Ben Hill Primary School.

Students and staff look forward to career day every year, and the school plans to hold this event again for years to come.

