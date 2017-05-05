Ben Hill students get up close look at potential career paths

If your student is looking for a way to stay active, there is a new mountain bike team they can join.More >>
Students are getting ready to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas at Thomas University.More >>
An Albany private school is hoping a weekend fundraiser will help them raise the money needed to repair classrooms damaged by January's storms.More >>
The Vice-Chairman of the Lee County Commission says the county is complying with a lengthy open records request about a proposed new medical center.More >>
The city of Thomasville wants to hear from YOU. "It's literally the 20 year vision for the city," said Brian Hermann, City Planner. Over the next week Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings to voice their opinions on future projects within the city. This is part of the city's long term comprehensive plan.More >>
