St. Teresa's school hopes fundraiser can help repair damaged classrooms

An Albany private school is hoping a weekend fundraiser will help them raise the money needed to repair classrooms damaged by January's storms. (Source: WALB)

There are still classrooms at St. Teresa's Catholic School that are closed to students.

On rainy days, water pools inside, because the roof is still not fixed following the terrible storms and tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the city, causing upwards of a half million dollars in damage.

"We have this event ever year to raise funds for our students and the school. This year we have an extra special need, we have a need because of the recent tornadoes in January. We are still working on repairing the damage to our school and making sure the classrooms are ready for the coming school year," said Linda Johnson, assistant principal.

The entire community is invited and the school has more than doubled the number of items for their silent auction this year.

There will be $22,000 of merchandise, vacations and other items for bid.

They even have sweet artwork made by students to purchase.

The auction fundraiser is Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Bindery in Lee County.

Tickets are $40. There will be live music, plenty of food, and a reverse raffle.

All of the proceeds will benefit the school.

