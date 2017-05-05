Lee Co. officials respond to open records request for new hospital

Vice-Chairman Billy Mathis says anyone is welcome to view public information related to the partnership. (Source: WALB)

The Vice-Chairman of the Lee County Commission says the county is complying with a lengthy open records request about a proposed new medical center.

The request was made by a Tennessee healthcare attorney, who states in the letter that he is acting as an individual.

It asks for all documentation without limitation, including emails, from all elected officials and government employees about the Lee County Medical Center.

MedEquities Reality Trust, the real estate investment company behind the project, is planning on building a 130-million dollar, 60-bed, short-stay hospital at Grand Island, a location that runs along the Lee and Dougherty line.

"We would have just given it to them. I mean there wasn't really a reason, it's none of my business, but to go to the expense of hiring folks to get this information, a simple phone call would have gotten them this information," said Mathis.

State law allows Lee County to charge a nominal fee for staff time collecting the records.

The county's co-manager Mike Sistrunk told us they are working to collect all of the information.

We have reached out to the attorney, Brant Phillips, for comment by email, but have not received a response yet.

Mathis told WALB the health care organization that will occupy the facility has not been finalized, but will be named "soon".

