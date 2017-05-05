Man arrested for drugs while trying to turn in a dog

A man who took a dog to the humane society to give it up, found himself in handcuffs Friday, in Albany.

APD says an animal control person smelled the odor of marijuana on the man, and tried to stop him from leaving.

The officer was accidentally brushed by the car as he tried to leave, and the officer suffered a minor injury.

ADDU brought a drug dog, which alerted on the man, and they arrested him, after finding a pistol and spice in his car.

We will have more on this story when authorities release the details.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

