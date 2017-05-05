Worth Co. students celebrate National STEM Day

Students at Worth County Middle School celebrated National STEM Day on Friday.

Seventh graders participated in several fun and educational activities including building these mouse mazes.

Students spent a week putting the mazes together. They then put them to the test by watching the mice race through the mazes.

Teachers say this is a great way for students to solve problems using the skills they have learned in science and math.

"Trying to show the kids that everything connects together for the certain curriculums. They have a hard time making connections with the math, the science, and understanding that they use them through each academic class," said 7th grader Julie Black.

"We have learned scale factor, converting centimeters to inches, we have learned our food web," said student Mallory Williams.

Students also participated in other activities like toothpick building and kite building.

