Editorial: Saluting Weston Lee

America lost one of its best and brightest a few days ago, when Bluffton native Lieutenant Weston Lee was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq.

Lee was a graduate of Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus, and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He graduated from Army Ranger School in 2016.

Lee has been posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

His body is now back in America, having been flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

A Go Fund Me account in the name of Weston Lee has raised a substantial amount of money for his family, and to cover funeral expenses.

We salute the service-- and the memory-- of this fine young man, who died in a foreign land, doing his duty, on behalf of his nation.

