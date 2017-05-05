Grand concert series brings boost to Fitzgerald's economy

The concert is part of the Grand Concert Series (Source: WALB)

On Thursday evening, folks enjoyed the country singing of Daryle Singletary in Fitzgerald.

The concert is part of the Grand Concert Series to spotlight the newly-renovated Grand Theater.

Past performers included The Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson.

Organizers said one of their past concerts brought in people from 43 different towns. They said it's great for economic development.

"It's bringing people in to our town, our hotels are benefiting, our restaurants are benefiting from it. Just basically showing people there's some cool stuff going on in Fitzgerald," said organizer Hal Wiley.

Organizers plan to continue the concert series as long as possible.

