Hundreds volunteer for Great Day of Service

Folks are getting ready to spruce up the city and local schools in Fitzgerald.

It's part of the 4th annual Great Day of Service on Saturday, May 6.

Roughly 300 volunteers are signed up to clean alley ways, help with home projects, and to clean up the schools.

Volunteers will complete more than 20 projects in the community this year.

"I think it's important for this community because there's a sense of ownership that takes place," said Jeff Parmer, who helps organize and volunteers for the event, "That, hey, I had a part in that! It was important!"

If you want to volunteer tomorrow there is still time!

Breakfast will be served to all volunteers starting at 7:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fitzgerald. The projects will start at 8 a.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to call, but can show up the morning of.

For more information you can contact Jeff Parmer at 229-423-8719.

