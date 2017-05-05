After school program celebrates 20 years

The Monitor Enrichment Program is celebrating 20 years of service! (Source: WALB)

A Fitzgerald program is celebrating 20 years of helping children learn and grow in the community.

The Monitor Enrichment Program focuses on helping kindergarten through 8th grade students.

Teachers and volunteers help students with school work, character development, and social skills.

Employees said the program is an investment in the community's future.

"It is so rewarding to see the benefits, and changes, and improvements in the children's lives when they are part of our student body," said program director Vanessa Melton.

The program helps roughly 60 students every year, both after school and during the summer.

