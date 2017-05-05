Made in Fitzgerald: One small business is making big moves

Every product is made in Fitzgerald with help from just 5 ladies (Source: WALB)

The business makes crowns, bow ties, and more. (Source: WALB)

Business in booming for one small Fitzgerald shop.

"We want to be made in Fitzgerald!" exclaimed Melissa Dark in a room with the sewing machine buzzing.

One product at a time, Dark and her employees are stitching together a local tradition.

"Each piece is made by hand," explained Dark, "It takes us a lot of time, we put a lot of time, energy, and love into each piece and getting it perfect."

Dark is the owner of Greener Grass Handmade, a small Fitzgerald business ran out of her old childhood home.

"Teaching craft workshops and things like that, that's how Greener Grass got started," said Dark.

Those workshops and sewing classes quickly turned into Greener Grass Handmade, a Fitzgerald business that makes kids costumes, bow ties, teepees, and more.

"The production is very detail oriented," said Dark.

But the small business is making big moves. Its products are sold in stores from California to Florida.

And every product is made in Fitzgerald with help from just 5 ladies, and Dark said she has no plans to change that.

"A small business takes so much care in each of their products because we know this is going to a person and I want them to know that it was made by a person," explained Dark.

Each individual product is handcrafted and takes hours to make.

"Each piece does take a long time to make. There's a lot of time and love that goes into it," Dark said with a smile.

Dark said all the time is worth it when you hand a new piece to a customer.

"It's the simple things that really bring the most joy, I think," urged Dark.

Greener Grass Handmade started in 2015.

Dark said she hopes the next big step for the business will be to move her shop into Downtown Fitzgerald.

If you would like to view more products from Greener Grass Handmade, click here.

