Douglas woman jailed for emergency call interference

Two women got into an argument that prompted one of them to try to call 911, but deputies say the other woman snatched the phone and tore the cord from the wall.

Jennifer Paige Miller, 43, of Douglas was jailed Thursday after ripping a telephone from a wall as a 67-year-old victim was attempting to contact emergency services.

Coffee County Deputies initially responded to a residence off E. L. Curtis Road in reference to a disorderly female subject.

Miller told authorities she and the other individual had gotten into a verbal altercation and the other woman locked herself in a bedroom. Miller said she had damaged the bedroom’s door trying to check on the elderly female.

The victim was checked by emergency medical personnel and, while speaking to deputies, said Miller had become aggressive, causing her to retreat to her bedroom. She said that she locked the door, but Miller broke through to continue the altercation.

Miller said she was planning to leave the home, and deputies waited for her outside.

After several minutes of waiting, deputies went inside again to check on them.

The woman said a second altercation happened after deputies exited the home. She attempted to call 911 again, but Miller allegedly took the phone from her, ripping the cord from the wall. Deputies took pictures and then arrested Miller.

Miller is charged with one count of obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls.

