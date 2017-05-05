Wreck blocks US 19 near Baconton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wreck blocks US 19 near Baconton

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Multiple vehicles are involved in a wreck near Baconton, on US 19, in the northbound lanes.

This is in the vicinity of mile marker 24.

Mitchell County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol are on the scene.

It's best to avoid this area for the time being.

