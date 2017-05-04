Rain doesn't dampen SIAC meet's 1st day

The first day of the SIAC Track and Field Championship didn't go as planned, thanks to heavy rains in the morning and afternoon in Albany.

But it didn't dampen the spirit of the conference's best athletes.

Day 1 of the championship meet was delayed until around 4:15 Thursday afternoon, but the meet is still on schedule after running late into the night.

Albany State head coach Kenneth Taylor says the long rain delay didn't hurt his team. In fact, it benefited them.

"They were able to eat some lunch, and it gave them time to digest it," Taylor says. "They also got more time to warm up and prepare for their race, mentally and physically."

Coaches say the first day of a long track meet like this one can be especially difficult. Titles won't be won on the first day, but they can certainly be lost with bad efforts in qualifying and field events.

Taylor says what he wants to see out of his team Thursday and Friday is their top performance to date.

"I want to see the season's best," he says. "We're on a very fast track. It's not as fast as our track at Albany State, but it's a very fast track. We want to see the best performances out of them."

Day 2 of the SIAC Track and Field Championships begins at 8:00 a.m. Friday morning at Hugh Mills Stadium.

