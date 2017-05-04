'Fight the Blight' city leaders target East Albany

East Albany residents voiced their concerns about the abandoned buildings in their neighborhoods. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday night, the 'Fight Albany Blight' planning team held a town hall on how they plan on tackling blight in both residential and commercial properties.

Residents meant business about taking their community back.

Overgrown tree limbs, dilapidated buildings, trash and litter were just a few of the issues they voiced at the meeting.

The new Broad Street Bridge is a sign of development in downtown Albany but as soon as you cross over the bridge, it looks like a different world.

Drivers are greeted by rusty signs, abandoned buildings and tons of trash on the ground.

"It seems like a third world," said resident Johnnie Hammond.

For the past 48 years, Johnnie Hammond has watched her neighborhood decay.

"Broadway and Broad and buggies everywhere," explained Hammond.

She said the tall grass surrounding abandoned buildings are bringing her property value down.

Hammond was very vocal about the need for a center for at-risk youth.

City leaders asked Hammond and several others to put a red dot by the issue that's the most important to them.

And she placed her dot on 'water having a smell to it at times.'

"The people were engaged, everybody here had an opinion and that's good for the process," said City Commissioner Bobby Coleman.

City leaders are targeting blighted areas in communities East of Flint River which includes Clark and Broad Avenues and Broadway and Merritt Streets.

Commissioner Coleman hopes more residents would come out next time.

"The people here tonight really gave us something to think about," remarked Coleman.

"I think it would be something nice if we could all come together," said Hammond.

Fight Albany Blight city leaders will be announcing another meeting in the coming weeks.

And also telling folks about summer programs that will soon be available for kids in East Albany.

