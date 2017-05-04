ATC to launch new cyber crime investigation degree program

Albany Tech will be launching a new cyber crime investigation degree program. (Source: WALB)

Albany Tech will be launching a new cyber crime investigation degree program.

The program will allow veteran law enforcement officers the opportunity to enhance their kills combating cyber crimes.

It's designed as a collaboration between Albany Tech and the Advisory Board for the college's law enforcement technology program.

Those interested in the program don't have to be certified police officers.

ATC staff said right now agencies don't have enough people working on cyber crimes.

"There's no type of resources that they'll be able to utilize. Once we get this program started then that's going to allow for opportunities for agencies from federal, state and local to build task force," said ATC Law Enforcement Technology Program Chair Kenneth Singleton.

Albany Tech staff are expecting dozens of students including local officers to sign up for the new program.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10