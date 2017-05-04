Pelham star Brown inks with Albany Tech

The Pelham Lady Hornets dominated the competition in 2017, earning the second state championship in program history.

A big part of that title run was star guard Mahogany Brown, who signed her letter of intent with Albany Tech Thursday afternoon.

Brown scored over 1000 points in her Lady Hornet career, and led Pelham to four straight region championships. She feels she's a Division I talent who was overlooked for various reasons.

She believes signing with the Lady Titans is the first step in correcting that oversight.

"I know after my first year I'll be very confident in moving up to a bigger school," Brown says. "I know once they see me, they'll want to pick me up."

Albany Tech head coach Kenneth Williams has known for a long time how talented Brown is. He sees the Pelham guard fitting in very nicely at ATC.

"We've been watching her for the last four years, and everything we've seen, we've liked," Williams says. "Just the energy that she brings to the court excites us about getting a player of her caliber."

Brown joins a Lady Titans team that lost both of last season's starting guards to graduation. Williams hopes the Lady Hornet star can step in and contribute immediately.

