State senator praises ATC program during neighborhood watch meeting

Commissioner Roger Marrietta invited Senator Freddie Powell Sims to his district's neighborhood watch meeting Thursday.

Senator Freddie Powell discussed how the state's $25 billion budget was biggest part of many of their sessions.

That budget goes to education and social services.

She also praised Albany Tech's Move on When Ready Program.

"We've been able to graduate students and send them onto college with two years of experience already behind them, and already paid for that they're parents didn't have to pay," said Powell Sims.

The senator also discussed how legislators were able to get $4.9 million to build a new Carlton Building at Albany Tech that will train construction workers to rebuild southwest Georgia after January's storms.

