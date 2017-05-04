Sources: ASU hires Isaac as offensive coordinator

Several sources tell WALB Sports Albany State will announce Newland Isaac as the Golden Rams' new offensive coordinator.

ASU would not confirm the hire, but Isaac's Twitter bio reads "Albany State Offensive Coordinator." The school says an official announcement will be coming soon, possibly as early as tomorrow.

Isaac spent the last five seasons with new Golden Rams head coach Gabe Giardina at Charleston Southern, where he served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

The Hopkins, SC native helped lead the Buccaneers to a top-ten FCS ranking in rushing in 2016, when CSU averaged 266.5 yards per game.

Before his time at Charleston Southern, Isaac had assistant coaching stints with Delta State and North Greenville.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.