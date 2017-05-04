Fallen deputy's aunt wants legislation about people who kill first responders

"It's really been tough on us to not have him here anymore," Hayslip said. (Source: WALB)

She sent one to President Donald Trump, and dozens of others to state legislators. (Source: WALB)

Peach County Sheriff's Deputy Daryl Smallwood's aunt said she has written dozens of letters to legislators. (Source: WALB)

A family member of a fallen deputy is fighting for a change in the law when it comes to people who kill members of law enforcement. (Source: WALB)

A family member of a fallen deputy is fighting for a change in the law when it comes to people who kill members of law enforcement.

Peach County Sheriff's Deputy Daryl Smallwood's aunt said she has written dozens of letters to legislators.

Jackie Hayslip said she wants people who kill first responders to receive the ultimate penalty.

"It's really been tough on us to not have him here anymore," Hayslip said.

The Peach County Sheriff's Deputy died November 8 after being shot alongside Sgt. Patrick Sondren while responding to a call.

"When he was taken so selfishly, it's very hard," she said.

Six months later, she is waiting for a response from legislators.

Back in December, Hayslip wrote a letter to lawmakers asking for new legislation.

She sent one to President Donald Trump, and dozens of others to state legislators.

"He'll always be alive in our hearts." This fallen deputy's aunt wants to change legislation in #Georgia. Her story on @WALBNews10 at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/8ky2Jhr5Ab — Emileigh WALB (@EmileighTV) May 4, 2017

"If someone takes the life of a law enforcement, a fireman...EMT, anybody that goes out to help people, that they will automatically get the death penalty," Hayslip detailed what she's asking of legislators.

"Just stop all this selfish killing," she said. "Let's put a stop to it."

She has yet to hear back from any lawmakers but has high hopes someone will respond to her plea.

Whether something comes of her fight, Hayslip said she is doing it all for her nephew who died doing what he loved.

"He'll always be alive in our hearts. He's always here with us," said Hayslip.

Deputy Smallwood worked at the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at one point during his career.

CCSO is planning to honor him at its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

That will be held Friday, May 19 at Pinecrest Baptist Church.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10