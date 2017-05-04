Cordele Police looking to hire 6 new officers

Chief Rob Rodriguez said there are several reasons they're needing officers, and it's not just his department. (Source: WALB)

The Cordele Police Department is short several officers right now, and is looking for people to fill those positions.

The department has six officer positions open.

Chief Rob Rodriguez said there are several reasons they're needing officers, and it's not just his department.

He said it's a much longer process to hire officers than other positions like customer service or sales.

Chief Rodriguez also said the pay for officers across the nation isn't up to par.

"Just last year or this year, the Governor increased the law enforcement pay at the state level because it was substandard. That is true for all law enforcement, not just here in Georgia."

However, Chief Rodriguez said police work can be a rewarding job, if protecting and serving is your goal.

"It's very intrinsic," he said. "It's nothing that you can pick up and put your hands on and say, well I'm doing it for this. We don't do it for the money."

"It's just an innate desire to provide a level of service to our fellow man and woman," said Chief Rodriguez.

If you want to apply to be a Cordele Police officer, click here for the application link.

