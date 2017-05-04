Albany Cheddar's reopens after threatening note prompts evacuation

The Albany Police Department is on the scene of some kind of incident at the Albany Cheddar's. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Cheddar's location is open after an evacuation Thursday evening.

Customers said that a threatening note was found in the men's restroom.

Employees and customers were evacuated.

APD used K-9 units to do a sweep of the building.

Details are limited at this time, but WALB will have more information as it becomes available.

