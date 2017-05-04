Albany Cheddar's reopens after threatening note prompts evacuati - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Cheddar's reopens after threatening note prompts evacuation

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The Albany Police Department is on the scene of some kind of incident at the Albany Cheddar's. (Source: WALB) The Albany Police Department is on the scene of some kind of incident at the Albany Cheddar's. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Cheddar's location is open after an evacuation Thursday evening.

Customers said that a threatening note was found in the men's restroom.

Employees and customers were evacuated.

APD used K-9 units to do a sweep of the building.

Details are limited at this time, but WALB will have more information as it becomes available.

