Crisp Co. Sheriff's deputies fight illegal dumping problem head-on

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is working to keep the county from having an illegal dumping problem.

Deputies have said it's not a large problem yet, but they do receive two to three calls a week about illegal dumping.

Some of the main roadways where it's a problem include Airport Road and Macedonia Church Road.

Major Al Smith said calls about this issue keep them from responding to other calls that might involve people's safety.

"We have to go dig through the trash or whatever it is that has been left beside the road to try to find the name of somebody or go back and track down a vehicle that someone has seen beside the road dumping this stuff," said Maj. Smith.

Deputies said you should call the Crisp County Sheriff's Office as soon as you see someone dumping trash off, not after it's already happened.

That way, it's easier for the deputies to find out who's at fault.

