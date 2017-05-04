ASU applauded for Storm Ready Certification

Albany State University was officially recognized Thursday for Storm Ready Certification.

This certification shows that our community is better prepared for weather emergencies.

Through the application process, officials updated certain policies to make the campus even safer.

Albany State campus Police John Fields says that this type of certification means that officials can respond better when it comes to a situation dealing with weather.

"So it's not one person that knows how to send out a start the sirens or send out a black board connect 5. You know this is a unified team effort. So we have checks and balances just in case that person is not here and something happens that night, so we have people who are trained to respond at anytime," said John Fields of ASU Police.

