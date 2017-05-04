May 4, 2017 is the National Day of Prayer

The annual observance is held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. (Source: Pixabay)

May 4th marks the National Day of Prayer for 2017. The annual observance is held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

In Albany, people gathered outside the government center in downtown Albany as pastors from around the area spoke.

This year's theme is "For Your Great Name's sake."

National Day of Prayer fun facts:

There have been 144 national calls to prayer, humiliation, fasting and thanksgiving by the President of the United States (1789 – 2015).

There have been 67 Presidential Proclamations for a National Day of Prayer (1952 – 2015). Gerald R. Ford (1976), George H. Bush (1989 – 91) and Barack H. Obama (2012) are the only U.S. Presidents to sign multiple National Day of Prayer Proclamations in the same year.

Every President since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

