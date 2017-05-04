AFD investigates house fire

AFD is investigating what caused the fire. (Source: WALB)

Albany firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened Thursday afternoon.

Our cameras were there as firefighters worked to put out the blaze on the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue.

Captain Ken Turner said when they got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

He said no one was home when the fire started.

The cause is under investigation.

