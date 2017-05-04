AFD investigates house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AFD investigates house fire

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened Thursday afternoon. 

Our cameras were there as firefighters worked to put out the blaze on the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue. 

Captain Ken Turner said when they got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames. 

He said no one was home when the fire started. 

The cause is under investigation. 

