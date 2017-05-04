TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident near VSU brings down power line

Officials are working an accident near Valdosta State University where power lines have come down on the car. (Source: Google Maps)

Officials worked an accident near Valdosta State University where power lines have come down on the car.

It happened at the intersection of Patterson Street and Georgia Avenue around 3:15 Thursday.

Three vehicles collided.

There was one complaint of a neck injury, but details of the drivers and there conditions weren't immediately available.

The road should be cleared soon.

