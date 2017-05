Weather forces state baseball playoff changes

Thursday's weather figured to cause some havoc on the scheduled state baseball playoff games, and it has.

Every game scheduled to play Thursday has been postponed, with all contests pushed back to Friday and Saturday.

SCHEDULE CHANGES:

Class AAAAAAA:

Parkview at Colquitt Co.- DH on Friday at 4:30 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. if needed

Class AAAAAA:

Valdosta at Alexander: DH on Friday at 5:00 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. if needed

Class AAAA:

Marist at Cairo: DH on Friday at 12:00 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. if needed

Class AA:

Dade Co. at Thomasville: DH on Friday at 4:30 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. if needed

Berrien at Rockmart: DH on Friday at 5:00 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. if needed

Class A-Public:

Trion at Schley Co.: DH on Friday at 4:00 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. if needed

Clinch Co. at Gordon Lee: DH on Friday at 5:00 p.m.; Game 3 on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. if needed

Johnson Co. at Lanier Co.: DH on Friday at 4:00 p.m.; Game 3 TBD

