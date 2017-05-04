Albany Gander Mountain going out of business

The Albany location of Gander Mountain is closing. (Source: WALB)

A sign has been put up in front of the store announcing that the location is going out of business.

Employees at the store confirmed it would be closing, but were unsure of when.

WALB spoke with a media representative for Gander Mountain said that Camping World has put in a bid to acquire Gander Mountain.

We have put in a request for more information.

The company that owns Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

At that time, only 3 of the 32 stores set to close. The Albany location wasn't on that list.

The store opened in 2013.

