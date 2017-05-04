Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office warns folks about local scammers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office warns folks about local scammers

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
The Thomas County Sheriff's Department is warning folks about a scam that has stolen hundreds of dollars from many South Georgia residents.

Sheriff's Deputies said Thomas County residents have been getting calls from local numbers saying they missed their jury duty date.

The caller then asks for four hundred dollars to be sent or the victim will go to jail.

Captain Steve Jones said he believes the callers are from the South Georgia area.

"They are very pushy, I guess convincing also because one victim yesterday that we know of, there are probably several we don't know of, did go purchase a green dot money card," said Jones.

Jones said the sheriff's department will NEVER call you and ask for money.

He says the range of people targeted seems to be folks above the age of forty.

