Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office warns folks about local scammers

Today: 1.24": Monthly Total 1.30"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.47"; -/+ Year to Date -3.48".More >>
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.More >>
Kickstart is a new device that helps walking recovery following a stroke, or spinal cord injury, and South Georgia Medical Center is the first in Georgia to offer the device. Kickstart is only available at 25 hospitals in America, so far.More >>
The Thomas County Sheriff's Department is warning folks about a scam that has stolen hundreds of dollars from many South Georgia residents. Sheriff's Deputies said Thomas County residents have been getting calls from local numbers saying they missed their jury duty date.More >>
The tornado warnings for SWGA have expired.More >>
