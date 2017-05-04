Harper elementary administrators implement uniforms for upcoming - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Harper elementary administrators implement uniforms for upcoming school year

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Starting next August, students at Harper Elementary in Thomasville will wear uniforms to school.

The new program is called the Harper Shirt Initiative.

Students will be given a school polo shirt to wear.

They can choose whatever bottoms they would like to wear.

School administrators said they believe the new uniform will cut back on behavior issues in the classroom.

"Try to decrease all of the uniform issues we have had as far as students teasing each other about clothing and things like that" said Unetkia Sales, Counselor.

The school will pay for the first round of shirts for the students.

Parents can purchase additional polo's for $15.

