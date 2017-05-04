Tornado Warnings expired for SWGA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

Tornado Warnings expired for SWGA

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The tornado warnings for SWGA have expired.

Coffee County was under a tornado warning until 2 pm.

Berrien and Lanier were under a tornado warning until 1:15 pm.

At 12:49 PM, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ray City, or near Nashville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

