Family claims ADDU officer injured son during traffic stop

An Albany family is demanding justice after they say their son was brutalized by an Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer during a traffic stop. And they say it was all caught on video.

This is the video that the attorney representing Llewellyn Glover Jr. says is the 20 year old Albany State University student being slammed on the street by A.D.D.U. officer Jamie Sutton, on April 25th during a traffic stop.

Glover said he did not resist the officer, but the officer pushed him in the throat and mouth, and he backed up by instinct. "Told him I didn't swallow nothing," said Glover. "He insists that I was trying to hide something though. And I ended up dropping my phone at one point. From what I remember, and he grabbed me."

Glover's family said he suffered a broken hand, which required surgery, a fractured foot, and had to have three staples for a head wound.

Glover was charged with obstruction of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and broken taillight.

Police issued a statement saying they are investigating the report of excessive use of force, and the officer is on administrative lead.



The Albany Police Department is always concerned about incidents that involve any excessive use of force.



The department became aware of an incident on Wednesday April 26th after receiving an internal report of a use of force by a member of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.



Based on a further review of that report, a decision was made to immediately begin an investigation. Subsequently, the officer involved was removed from the field and placed on administrative leave. The investigation of the incident is still on-going.



The mission of the Albany Police Department is to develop personnel to provide quality law enforcement services in an efficient manner that keeps the public trust while maintaining order in the community.



Furthermore, we want to ensure that all behavior conducted by our officers, is consistent with the mission and the core values of the department.



We want to assure our citizens that a thorough investigation will be conducted. Any violation or inappropriate acts will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.

